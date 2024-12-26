WORLD NEWS – Israel strikes Houthi rebels nearly injuring the WHO chief

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Thursday, a new round of Israeli airstrikes in Yemen targeted the Houthi rebel-held capital and multiple ports. While these strikes were taking place the World Health Organization’s director-general said that the bombardment occurred nearby as he prepared to board a flight to Sanaa. One of the crew members was injured in the attack but WHO’s director general has not been reported to have been injured. Additionally, it has been reported that all other UN colleagues were safe.

The Israeli strikes came after several days of Houthi launches that set off sirens in Israel. The Israeli military stated that it attacked infrastructure used by the Houthis at the international airport in Sanaa and numerous ports and power stations. The strikes were carried out over 1,000 miles away from Jerusalem and came a day after Benjamin Netanyahu said “The Houthis, too, will learn what Hamas and Hezbollah and Assad’s regime and others learned.”