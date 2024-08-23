WORLD NEWS – Israel-Hamas war’s death toll surpasses 40,000 as ceasefire talks remain on the table

Annmarie Akpan, Staff Writer

The Israel-Hamas war, now in its 10th month, has led to a devastating Palestinian death toll exceeding 40,000. Amid escalating violence, a new round of cease-fire talks has resumed in Doha, involving the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and an Israeli delegation. The discussions, expected to continue into Friday, aim to secure the release of hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7 attack and to prevent a wider regional conflict. Although Hamas is not directly participating, its leaders in Qatar are prepared to consider proposals from the mediators.

A cease-fire could help ease tensions across the Middle East, following the recent assassinations of key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The mediators are working on a three-phase plan: Hamas would release hostages, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza, and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would be freed. The outcome of these talks is seen as crucial for avoiding further escalation, including potential retaliatory strikes by Iran and Hezbollah. The White House has expressed cautious optimism, recognizing the immense challenges that lie ahead. The international community watches closely, hoping that this latest diplomatic effort can finally bring an end to the bloodshed. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, underscoring the urgent need for a resolution.