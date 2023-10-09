WORLD NEWS – Israel declares war on Palestine, Hamas as tensions worsen

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war – not in an operation, not in rounds – at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced. Israel further launched strikes on Gaza killing 590 people in Gaza, including 91 children. 700 Israelis were killed in the initial strike by Hamas, including 9`Americans.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict traces back to the late 19th century. In 1947 the United Nations established Resolution 181, or the Partition Plan, which divided Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. However, after Israel was established as a state in 1948, war ensued and territories were divided further. Conflicts to this day are a result of territorial disputes and failure to adhere to national law.





