WORLD NEWS – Israel advances into Syria to seize territory and likely escalates an expanded war

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Moscow last week to seek asylum from rebels who had invaded the city. In the wake of the power vacuum in Syria, the threat of an Israeli invasion has grown increasingly imminent. Following months of conflict with Palestine, Israel is now concerned that rebel activity in Syria may spill over into its own territory.

Fears of escalating unrest and violence in the region have prompted Israel to begin seizing control of the demilitarized buffer zone in Syria. This zone was established in 1974 as part of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries. However, this move risks angering the rebels currently in control of Damascus, potentially destabilizing the region further.