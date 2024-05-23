WORLD NEWS – Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognize Palestine as a state

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ireland, Norway, and Spain announced Wednesday that they are recognizing Palestine as a state. The formal recognition of statehood will be made on May 28. Israel has recalled their ambassadors from Ireland, Spain and Norway.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris said, “Today’s decision to recognize Palestine is taken to help create a peaceful future because a two-state solution is the only way out of the generational cycles of violence, retaliation, resentment, hatred, where so many wrongs can never make a right.” He continued, “Just as Ireland’s recognition as a state eventually led to the establishment of our now peaceful Republic, we believe that Palestinian statehood will contribute to peace and reconciliation in the Middle East.”





