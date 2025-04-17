WORLD NEWS – Hong Kong post offices will no longer ship packages to the U.S.

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Hong Kong’s post office has announced that it will stop shipping all parcels to the United States. This comes after Trump announced plans to change tariffs on small-value parcels from the southern Chinese city. The government announced earlier that it would end a customs exemption that would allow small-value packages from Hong Kong to the U.S. without tax, slapping a 120% tariff on them starting May 2nd. The exemption currently allows shipments that are worth less than $800 to go tax-free.

A government statement said Hongkong Post would not collect tariffs on behalf of the U.S. and will suspend accepting non-airmail parcels containing goods detained for the U.S. on Wednesday, as items shipped by sea take more time. Hong Kong is in the middle of a major trade dispute between the U.S. and China, despite its status as a free port, because of its status as a former British colony.