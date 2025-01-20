WORLD NEWS – Hamas returns three hostages after ceasefire deal

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Sunday, three Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for 15 months were returned to Israel following the implementation of a ceasefire deal. The hostages, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails.

The ceasefire’s start was delayed as Hamas took longer than expected to confirm the names of released hostages. During this delay, 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes. Once the truce was enacted, hundreds of displaced Palestinians began returning to their homes, with photos showing widespread destruction in Gaza.

The ceasefire, brokered by U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari officials, will be implemented in three phases. The first phase, lasting six weeks, involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages and 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. The second phase includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops and further hostage exchanges. The third and final phase focuses on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of any hostages’ remains. Final negotiations for the latter phases are set to begin in two weeks.