WORLD NEWS – Former JPMorgan and Barclays exec says he had sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s assistant

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former Barclays boss and JPMorgan executive Jes Staley admitted in court that he had sex with a member of Jeffery Epstein’s staff. Staley said in court that he will appeal against the proposed financial services ban. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said that it would ban Stanley and fine him the equivalent of $2.3 million for allegedly misleading the watchdog over his relationship with Epstein. The 68-year-old said that he had no idea about Epstein’s actions or pedophilia which he called “monstrous activities.” He was asked by the FCA’s lawyer about evidence Stanley had given in a lawsuit against him by his previous employer, JPMorgan.

At JPMorgan Stanley was the previous head of the private bank and had Epstein as a client. JPMorgan was later sued by the US Virgin Islands for allegedly ignoring Epstein’s sex trafficking. The bank then sued Stanley before the case was settled. In the litigation Staley was asked about having had, “had sexual intercourse with a woman … at Mr Epstein’s brother’s apartment” in New York, the FCA’s lawyer Leigh-Ann Mulcahy said. Stanley said that he was introduced to the woman by Epstein and that the encounter was consensual and the woman was part of Epstein’s staff.