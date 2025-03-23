WORLD NEWS – EU uses steel porcupine strategy to aid Ukraine while Russia blocks Western nations

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine seems increasingly tied to the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has consistently demanded that Western allies, including the U.S., halt military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine. However, this demand has been largely disregarded by the European Union (EU).

As peace talks continue with the U.S., the 27-nation EU bloc is implementing a “porcupine strategy” aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s military and defense industry to ensure it remains a formidable opponent to Russia. A summit with the EU on Thursday brought together various European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed that continued support for Ukraine is essential, particularly in its efforts to join the EU.