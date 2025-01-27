WORLD NEWS – Elon Musk encourages Germans to move beyond past guilt

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In the wake of his Nazi salute controversy, Elon Musk appeared virtually at a campaign event for a far-right German political party on Saturday. During the event, Musk urged the party’s supporters not to be ashamed of Germany’s history.

Musk, now head of President Donald Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, made the comments to a crowd of over 4,000 at a campaign event for the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) party. Musk described the attendees as “the best hope for Germany.” He was introduced by the party’s leadership, including its candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, whom Musk endorsed during a recent conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

Since Germany’s president dissolved parliament in December, Musk has been accused of attempting to interfere with the upcoming national elections, set for February 23. Musk has increasingly involved himself in politics by supporting far-right leaders worldwide.

“It’s good to be proud of German culture and values and not lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said. He also referenced Germany’s Nazi era, adding, “There’s been too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.” Musk’s remarks, including, “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents,” were met with applause from the crowd.