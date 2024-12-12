WORLD NEWS – Bodies found in Syria’s secret underground prisons, after dying prisoners are released

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Sunday prisoners in Bashar Assad’s infamous underground prisons awoke to cheers from rebels who had come to release them from the prisons. Many of those held in the prisons were expected to be sent to death by Assad’s infamous brutal police force.

After Damascus was overtaken by the Syrian Rebels and Assad fled to Moscow, rebels swept through Syria in only ten days. One of the prisoners released remarked that he had not seen the sun until today. Additionally, one prisoner stated that he was grateful that “Instead of being dead tomorrow, thank God, he gave me a new lease of life.” This is only one of many accounts that were released to the public. Many prisoners were seen running through the streets celebrating their freedom and screaming in celebration.