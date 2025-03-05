WORLD NEWS – Arab leaders support Egypt’s plan to rebuild Gaza, rejects Trump’s resort proposal

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Arab leaders publicly endorsed Egypt’s post-war plan for the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Egypt’s plan allows around 2 million Palestinians to reign in the Gaza Strip. This is a counterproposal to President Trump’s plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach resort. Conversely, the plan made by Egypt costs $53 billion and the endorsement of this plan effectively serves as a rejection of Trump’s plan. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said, “The consensus among the Arab countries is to support the reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip, which allows the Palestinian People to stay on their land without displacement.”

In a social media post made after the summit el-Sissi said that he was looking forward to working with Trump alongside other Arab nations and the international community to “adopt a plan that aims for a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian Issue, ends the root causes of the Israeli Palestinian conflict, guarantees the security and stability of the peoples of the region and establishes the Palestinian State.”