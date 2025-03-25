WHITE HOUSE NEWS – U.S. set to revoke half a million migrants’ legal status urging them to self-deport

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Trump administration will be revoking the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Latin American and Hispanic migrants who were initially welcomed in by the Biden administration. The current administration has urged these migrants to either self-deport or face arrest and removal by deportation agents. These work permits will be terminated and will take effect in late April, according to a notice posted by the federal government.

This move will affect immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who flew to the U.S. under a Biden administration program that was known as CHNV. CHNV was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving migrants legal migration avenues. This policy created an influx of 532,000 migrants and it is unclear how many of them have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally. When Trump took office, the program was paused and plans were set in place to phase out the plan, citing concerns about fraud and vetting.