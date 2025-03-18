WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump orders destruction of information on Black, Hispanic, and women veterans on Arlington National Cemetery website

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The website for Arlington National Cemetery has wiped information about Black, Hispanic, and women veterans who were buried there. The Trump administration has been instrumental in altering, unpublishing, or hiding content and information regarding minorities and veterans despite the National Cemetery being the most hallowed military site. On the website for the cemetery the link under “notable graves” of veterans is still there as are sports figures, and leaders, in politics, medicine, science, and culture.

These changes are part of a sweeping effort by the Trump administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to combat DEI in the federal government and “gender ideology.” Numerous pages on the cemetery’s website have been taken off the website as part of the efforts to get rid of DEI within the federal government. This missing page is on the cemetery’s website and would have linked 14 education lesson plans for African Americans with a walking tour plan and a unit based around Tuskegee Airman. These pages are still available by a web search but are no longer shown on the website.