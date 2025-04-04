WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump administration admits to sending man from Maryland to El Salvador prison “accidentally”

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump’s administration has officially acknowledged that they “mistakenly” deported a Maryland man, who has protected legal status, to an El Salvador prison last month. However, the administration is arguing against his return to the U.S., alleging that the man has gang ties. Administration official insist that the U.S. government lacks power over El Salvador’s government to return the man. Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to a notorious El Salvador prison for alleged ties to a gang. Abrego Garcia’s lawyers have maintained that he is not affiliated with Ms-13 or any other street gang in any way. They continually argued that the U.S. “has never produced an iota of evidence” that he does.

Abrego Garcia was initially arrested in Baltimore on March 12th after he worked a shift as a sheet metal apprentice, and then picked up his 5-year-old son, who has autism and other disabilities, from his grandmother’s house, his lawyers stated.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials admitted on Monday in a court filing that there was an “administrative error” in deporting him. Immigration advocates railed against the government’s acknowledgment, which prompted Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials to repeat the allegation that Abrego Garcia is a gang member.