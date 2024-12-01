THE WHITE HOUSE – CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins named chief White House correspondent

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

Kaitlan Collins, a CNN anchor, has been named the chief White House correspondent. In addition to her role in the White House, Collins will remain the 9 p.m. anchor for CNN, making her the network’s first prime-time anchor to also serve as its top White House reporter.

This position is not new to Collins. In 2021, she became the network’s youngest chief White House correspondent in history, before stepping down in 2022 to pursue other projects. CNN Chairman Mark Thompson referred to Collins as “the perfect person to lead coverage of the new Trump White House.”