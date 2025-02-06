WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over 1000 gather outside the Treasury Department to protest Musk’s involvement in Trump’s administration

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Over 1,000 protesters gathered in front of the Treasury Department in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to protest Elon Musk’s involvement in President Trump’s administration. Protesters believed that Musk’s involvement in the federal government would be described as a breach of secure information and excessive access being offered to the tech billionaire. Democrats from both the House and the Senate chanted “Let us in!” In front of the building along with “Elon Musk has to go” Some held signs that stated “Musk owns Trump” and others that stated “Muskrats are an invasive species,” in reference To Elon Musk’s involvement with Trump’s executive orders.

The protest and speeches came shortly after some members of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reportedly gained access to sensitive information. This information included things like bank account information and Social Security payments. Gabriela Kock stated, “I’m worried about the sensitivity of our personal information being just put in the hands of teenagers, literally, and who have no knowledge of what government is really like.” She went on to say “I’m afraid that this country is not going in the right direction with the decisions that are being made right now.” Anita Martineau stated that she and her friends have made calls and sent emails to members of Congress to “keep that pressure up.” In a speech to the crowd, Senator Chris Van Hollen stated “Elon Musk (is) coming into the Department of Treasury and stealing Social Security numbers, personal data. Are we going to let this stand?” The protest shut down portions of 15th Street and other surrounding areas showing just how much opposition there is to Musk’s involvement in the government.