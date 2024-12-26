WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Woman rescued after vehicle crashes into District building

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Thursday, a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a commercial building seriously wounding her according to Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS. Authorities have identified that the woman was trapped inside the building while it was burning at around 7:45 AM. The building was located in the 2000 block of Bunker Hill Road. After the front of the building collapsed it made accessing it extremely difficult. However, firefighters were still able to rescue her, and she was taken to the hospital.

One of the residents who lives across the street from the building stated “I heard a loud bang. Thought it was the garbage truck coming to pick up the trash.” Other sources reported that they heard screams from the daycare center next door. Residents reported, “They were screaming and hollering that somebody was, in a car that ran into the building.” The woman reportedly needed to be cut out from the vehicle using saws. Assistant Washington, D.C. Fire Chief Gary Steen is continuing to investigate.