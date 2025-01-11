WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Washington, D.C. sues federal government over Anacostia River pollution

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the federal government, accusing it of polluting the Anacostia River. The district claims this pollution has caused “catastrophic harm” to the poor and minority communities living along the river.

The lawsuit alleges that the federal government, which has owned the river since the 1800s, dumped toxic waste, heavy metals, and carcinogenic chemicals like PCBs into the water and failed to clean it up. This neglect has led to severe pollution, harming the environment and nearby communities.

For decades, the Anacostia River was treated as a dumping ground for waste. However, the district has recently made progress in its cleanup efforts, including a $3.29 billion sewer upgrade. This project features underground tunnels to capture stormwater and sewage, reducing overflow into the river by an estimated 91%.