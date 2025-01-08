WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Veteran WTOP and NBC reporter Derrick Ward dies at 62

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Derrick Ward, a longtime NBC Washington reporter known for his coverage of pivotal moments in D.C.’s history, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62 due to cardiac arrest complications.

Ward’s journalism career spanned decades, including work in radio at WTOP, WAMU, and WPFW. He was celebrated for his reporting on major events such as the 9/11 Pentagon attacks and the D.C. Sniper shootings.

Joel Oxley, president of WTOP, remembered Ward as an “outstanding journalist” and a warm, caring person who was admired by all. Ward is survived by his three children, and his family has expressed gratitude for the kind words shared in his memory.