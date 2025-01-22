WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Two Washington, D.C. police officers could receive pardons from Trump

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Two Washington D.C. police officers are expected to receive pardons from Trump after being sentenced on charges related to a 2020 chase that resulted in the death of a man riding a moped. The district’s police union confirmed they are working with Trump to secure pardons for the officers convicted in Karon Hylton-Brown’s death.

While signing executive orders and pardons on Monday, Trump referenced the case, stating his administration was “looking at two police officers, actually Washington police officers, who went after something illegal, and things happened, and they ended up in jail. They got five-year jail sentences.” Trump added: “We’ve got to give them a break.”

The Washington D.C. police union identified the officers as Terrance Sutton and Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky. Sutton was convicted of second-degree murder, and both officers were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for attempting to cover up Hylton-Brown’s death.