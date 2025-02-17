WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trump moves to dismantle the Kennedy Center by installing himself as chair

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The board of the Kennedy Center voted unanimously on Wednesday to elect President Trump as its new chair. Trump has stated his intention to reshape the center’s governing body and performances, moving away from what he describes as “woke culture.”

One board member, Jacqueline Mars, was present, but did not participate in the vote. As the newly elected chairman, Trump announced plans to remove the board of trustees and fill open positions with White House officials, administrative family members, donors, and their spouses.

Trump joined the meeting via telephone to outline his vision for the Kennedy Center. The board also voted to remove former president Deborah Rutter, who had served since 2014 and was originally set to step down in 2025.