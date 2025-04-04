WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trayon White says he will run for open seat in Ward 8

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Trayon White, a former Washington, D.C. Council member, has stated that he is officially running for his Ward 8 seat again this summer. White officially filed the paperwork to run in the July special election ballot on Monday. He stated, “I’m getting my name on the ballot to run a credible campaign and let the people decide.”

White was previously expelled by a unanimous vote from the Washington, D.C. Council after an independent investigation found that he violated city and council rules. White declined to comment on the status of his bribery case but said, “I’m walking in my innocence.” He was arrested in August by the FBI and now faces bribery charges after investigators alleged he accepted over $150,000 in kickbacks for influence over city contracts regarding violence intervention services.

White has pleaded not guilty in his federal case. Before the council vote to expel White, he addressed the media saying that there hasn’t been any “clear evidence” that he engaged in bribery. Washington, D.C. U.S. shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa responded to the announcement saying that the news comes at a pivotal time for Ward 8. The Ward 8 special election will take place on July 15. Nominations for prospective candidates are due by April 17.