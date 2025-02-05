WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trayon White expelled from Washington, D.C. council

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Washington, D.C. council voted unanimously on Tuesday to expel Trayon White, a former council member. White faces numerous federal charges of taking tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence council decisions through city contract decisions. White was arrested by the FBI last August, but his federal trial will not start until January of 2026. However, the preliminary evidence shows White pocketing cash-stuffed envelopes from a contractor who later became an informer. The hearing on Tuesday was relatively quick as an internal council inquiry had already recommended White’s expulsion. Votes from 11 of the 12 remaining council members were required for expulsion, but the vote was unanimous.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson stated “Bribery of elected officials is quintessential corruption,” before the vote took place. Mendelson went on to say “ Trust is precious. Trust is critical for an elected government, and we must act.” This was the first time in modern D.C. history that the council had expelled a member. Most recently (2019) former council member Jack Evans faced multiple charges of ethics violation that led to his resignation ahead of his expulsion vote. White was seen as the protege of former Mayor Marion Barry and has been challenging his defiant populist attitude since his arrest. White has refused to cooperate with the internal council inquiry.