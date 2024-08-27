WASHINGTON, D.C NEWS – Tenants in DC apartment sue over unlivable conditions

Residents of the 2M Apartments in Northeast D.C. are grappling with increasingly dangerous and unlivable conditions, prompting several tenants to take legal action against Avanath Capital Management, the property management company. The situation has allegedly worsened since Avanath took over in December 2021, with residents citing severe issues such as harassment, drug activity, and hazardous living conditions that the company has failed to address. Incidents like a medical emergency where management failed to provide emergency responders with the necessary key, forcing them to break down a door, and widespread black mold issues that have led to serious health concerns, illustrate the gravity of the situation.

The frustrations of the tenants reached a tipping point after a neighbor’s apartment door was set on fire, with the alleged assailant still residing in the building due to management’s inaction. Despite Avanath’s claims of prioritizing safety and working with local authorities, residents were disappointed by the company’s absence at a critical emergency community meeting. The 2M Tenants Association has now filed a class-action lawsuit as a desperate attempt to compel Avanath to improve the living conditions and ensure the safety of its residents.