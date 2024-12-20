WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Ted Leonsis and NBA commissioner kick off $800 million Wizards stadium renovation

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Thursday, Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the beginning of an $800 million renovation of the downtown stadium.

A ceremonial sledgehammer swing marked the official start of construction, including plans to revamp the building’s entryway. Renderings of the renovations have drawn interest from Capitol Hill, with many speculating about the possibility of bringing the Washington Commanders back to the city.

The Chinatown neighborhood, home to the stadium, has long been a focal point of efforts to retain the Capitals and Wizards in Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser views the project as a significant victory for the district as it strives to prevent its sports teams from relocating.