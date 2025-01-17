WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Snow, bitter cold forces Trump’s inauguration indoors

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Donald Trump’s inauguration has been moved indoors due to severe weather concerns in Washington D.C. The ceremony will now take place inside the Capitol Rotunda. Weather reports indicate that Monday could see the coldest inauguration since 1985 when Ronald Reagan’s ceremony was also moved indoors.

In a statement on social media, Trump said, “The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, especially for the large TV audience!” Washington is expected to reach a high of 23 degrees, with wind chills making it feel like single digits. Trump added that live feeds of the events would be available at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington D.C., where he plans to make an appearance after being sworn in.