WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Row house collapse in northwest kills construction worker

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Early Monday morning, a row house undergoing renovations in the 1100 block of V Street NW in the District collapsed, trapping a construction worker beneath the rubble. Emergency crews responded to the scene, but later confirmed the worker had died.

During a press conference, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly Sr. stated, “Our units quickly assessed the scene, located the patient, and determined that the patient was deceased.”

Officials have launched an investigation into the collapse, focusing on the building’s foundational stability and the work performed at the site. Authorities aim to identify potential issues to prevent similar tragedies.