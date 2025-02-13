WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Republican lawmakers target Washington, D.C.’s home rule in new bill

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Two Republican members of Congress have proposed a bill that would end the home rule in Washington, D.C. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles introduced the Bringing Oversight to Washington and Safety to Every Resident (BOWSER) Act in Congress on Thursday. The act is named after the mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser. The proposed bill would revoke the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, which allows the city to control its local affairs, including the ability to elect a mayor, council representatives, and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners. Congress has the authority to review all the legislation passed by the D.C. Council.

Sen. Ogles stated, “The radically progressive regime of D.C. Mayor Bowser has left our nation’s capital in crime-ridden shambles.” Ogles went on to say, “Bowser and her corrupt Washington City Council are incapable of managing the city. As such, it seems appropriate for Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority and restore the nation’s capital.”

In response, Washington D.C. Rep. Oye Owolewa stated that the bill would be “nothing more than an attempt to strip away our autonomy and undermine the voices of more than 700,000 Americans who call D.C. home.” Owolewa went on to say, “D.C. residents serve in the military, pay federal taxes, and contribute to this country like every other American. Yet, time and time again, we are forced to defend our basic right to self-governance from those who do not represent us and do not understand our community’s needs.” Since 2021, Owolewa has been an advocate for D.C. statehood and has consistently lobbied in Congress for Washington D.C. statehood and representation in Congress.