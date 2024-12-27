WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Pandas from China arrive at the National Zoo in the District

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Smithsonian National Zoo has officially released a video of two new pandas that arrived on Christmas Day. The pandas, named Bao Li and Qing Bao, are regarded as celebrities, and their arrival has been long awaited by fans of the zoo. In the released videos, the pandas can be seen rolling in the grass and climbing trees in their new habitats at the National Zoo.

Historically, pandas have symbolized U.S.-China relations, and their departure from the U.S. was seen by many as an indication of the nation’s souring relationship with China. However, the return of the pandas to the National Zoo does not necessarily signal friendly relations between the U.S. and China. Still, for many who view pandas as symbols of China’s soft power, this is a step toward improving diplomatic ties between the two countries.