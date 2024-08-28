WASHINGTON, D.C NEWS – One of the first rioters to enter capital during the January 6th insurrection has been sentenced

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Michael Sparks, a Kentucky man who was the first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th attack, has been sentenced to over four years in prison. Sparks, who was a former factory worker, played a prominent role in the insurrection by jumping through a broken window and subsequently chasing a police officer up flights of stairs. His actions were described by a police officer as the catalyst for the mob’s breach of the Capitol, leading to the disruption of the Senate’s session.

Despite expressing some remorse, Sparks maintained his belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. The judge, however, emphasized that there was nothing patriotic about Sparks’ actions and that his role had an emboldening effect on the mob. Sparks was convicted on all six charges against him, including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder. His co-defendant, Joseph Howe, has also been sentenced to over four years in prison for his involvement in the attack.