WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Nicotine pouch company owes the District 1.2 million

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

It has been announced that the company producing Zyn must pay Washington, D.C. a total of $1.2 million. The payment comes as part of a settlement following allegations that the company violated the District’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The Washington, D.C. Office of the Attorney General began its investigation in early 2024 to determine whether the sale of Zyn flavored products breached the ban. The office concluded that from October 1, 2022, when the ban was enacted, to June 30, 2024, Zyn products were sold online to consumers in the D.C. area. As part of the investigation, Zyn’s parent company, Swedish Match, immediately halted all online operations and will now take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with District regulations.