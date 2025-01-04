Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Man indicted in murder of Prince George’s County activist Cornelius McDonald

WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Man indicted in murder of Prince George’s County activist Cornelius McDonald

0
By on News, Featured, DAILY NEWS, Wash DC News

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A Washington D.C. man has been indicted for the murder of community activist Cornelius McDonald following a dispute outside a restaurant. Terrelle Bailey, 35, is accused of shooting McDonald, 33, after an argument on the night of November 30th.

McDonald was a well-known advocate for mental health awareness among youth, and his death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the community. Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay mourned his loss, praising his dedication to helping others.

Bailey was formally indicted on Wednesday on first-degree murder charges, along with additional related offenses.

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.