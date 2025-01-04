WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Man indicted in murder of Prince George’s County activist Cornelius McDonald

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A Washington D.C. man has been indicted for the murder of community activist Cornelius McDonald following a dispute outside a restaurant. Terrelle Bailey, 35, is accused of shooting McDonald, 33, after an argument on the night of November 30th.

McDonald was a well-known advocate for mental health awareness among youth, and his death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the community. Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay mourned his loss, praising his dedication to helping others.

Bailey was formally indicted on Wednesday on first-degree murder charges, along with additional related offenses.