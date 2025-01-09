WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Man arrested for bringing a machete and knives to Jimmy Carter’s funeral service

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, Capitol Police arrested a man attempting to bring a machete and other knives into the Capitol Visitor Center, where President Jimmy Carter’s casket lies in state. The arrest occurred at 2 PM during security screening.



Police discovered the machete and three additional knives in the man’s bag. He was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon. The suspect’s intentions remain unclear.

The funeral service for President Carter has drawn significant public attention, with local D.C. residents facing wait times of up to four hours to pay their respects at the Capitol.