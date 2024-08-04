WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Infamous District drug kingpin Rayful Edmond moved to halfway house

Rayful Edmond III, a notorious D.C. drug kingpin, was transferred to community confinement in Nashville on July 31, under the oversight of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Nashville Residential Reentry Management Office. This transfer indicates that Edmond is either in home confinement or residing in a halfway house. His life sentence for federal drug charges was recently reduced due to his cooperation with federal prosecutors.

Edmond, who had been serving a life sentence without parole since 1989 for cocaine trafficking, was allegedly responsible for distributing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine in the D.C. area, amassing millions of dollars. After his initial conviction, Edmond continued his drug operations from prison until he was apprehended in 1994. His cooperation with law enforcement since that time has led to significant arrests and the recovery of substantial drug proceeds, including the arrest of eight individuals involved in a District drug ring in 2019.