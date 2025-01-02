WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Increased security around capitol after New Orleans attack

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Washington D.C. authorities have heightened security measures following the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion. Both the D.C. police and Metro Transit Police released statements promising increased vigilance out of an abundance of caution.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation, confirming that the New Orleans attacker was inspired by ISIS and had expressed intentions to kill in social media posts. Biden extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating, “I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you. We’re going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come.”

Although officials believe there is no immediate threat to the community, they remain cautious as the city prepares for the inauguration.