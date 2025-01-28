WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – ICE officers begin raids in Washington, D.C. suburbs

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In the first week of Trump’s second term, his administration has moved swiftly to crack down on illegal immigration, with federal officers operating under a renewed sense of mission.

On Monday, a dozen ICE officers gathered before dawn in a Maryland parking lot, preparing to apprehend individuals identified as illegal immigrants in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Among their targets were a person convicted of armed robbery, a fugitive wanted for homicide in El Salvador, a migrant guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material, and another individual with drug and gun convictions.

Matt Ellison, the director of ICE’s Baltimore field office, stated, “The worst go first.” Across Maryland, ICE arrested 13 individuals on Monday, including nine targets and four collateral arrests—people encountered during unrelated operations.

The actions reflect the administration’s commitment to prioritizing the deportation of undocumented immigrants with criminal records.