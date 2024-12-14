WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – How the DMV Metro system made its comeback with CEO Randy Clarke

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Washington D.C. Metro CEO Randy Clarke has transformed the Metro not just physically but socially.

After the pandemic, many people were wary of using public transportation, leading to a significant slump in the Metro’s income and infrastructure due to decreased ridership. Since taking the position in July 2022, Clarke has made it his mission to get the Metro back on track. In addition to re-opening stations and enhancing security measures, Clarke’s reforms have skyrocketed the Metro’s approval rating to 77%.

Going forward, the Metro will be implementing additional bus and rail services. Some of the most impactful changes include longer operating hours on the weekends, adjustments to the northbound half of the Yellow Line, and Silver Line trains ending at New Carrollton. All these changes indicate a positive direction for the Metro as it continues to grow.