WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Human rights group vows to push back against Trump’s DEI policies

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

One of Trump’s first actions as President was to issue a series of executive orders targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government. This included placing federal employees in DEI roles on paid leave.

Khalid Pitts, vice president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, criticized Trump’s actions, arguing they reflect a misunderstanding of DEI’s benefits. “Not only are these policies working both federally and in the private sector to create a stronger and more cohesive workforce, but they are also overwhelmingly supported by Americans,” Pitts said.

He cited polling that shows four out of five Americans believe diversity strengthens the nation. Pitts rejected claims that recent efforts to address discrimination have gone too far in the opposite direction.