WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Georgetown University researcher, target of smear campaigns, detained by ICE

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A student researcher at Georgetown University has been detained by federal immigration officials who told him that his visa had been revoked. This has sparked another legal battle that many are hoping will address Trump’s immigration and deportation proceedings, especially in cases against foreign-born visa holders who are authorized to live in the U.S. The student, Badar Khan Suri, was arrested on Monday night outside of his home in Virginia. Suri is a postdoctoral scholar and a citizen of India. His lawyer Hassan Ahmad wrote in a court filing that Suri was targeted because of his wife’s “identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech.”

Many critics of pro-Palestine protests have doxxed or run smear campaigns against Suri’s wife Mapheze Saleh, in an attempt to label her as a supporter of Hamas. Critics have also highlighted Saleh’s former employment with Al Jazeera and her birthplace in Gaza City.