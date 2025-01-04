WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – FBI releases new footage of suspect in Capitol riot pipe bomb case

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The FBI has released new evidence related to the investigation of pipe bombs planted outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices the night before the January 6th Capitol riot.

The new footage shows the suspect, estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, placing one of the bombs. Despite significant investigative efforts, the FBI has yet to confirm the suspect’s identity, gender, or any potential connection between the pipe bombs and the January 6th attacks.

The lack of clear answers about the suspect has made it difficult for law enforcement to establish a motive for the crime. Investigators continue to urge the public for information that could help identify the suspect.