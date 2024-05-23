WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Public Library System awarded national medal for service

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District’s Public Library system was awarded the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The honor was given by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The District is one of ten institutions recognized for the award.

DC Public Library executive director Richard Reyes-Gavilan said, “This award may be one of the great testaments to why people who may not be engaged with their library currently should rethink that proposition.” He continued, “Stop by their local library or come visit us online and experience something that they would not have guessed they would be getting from their library.”





