WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – D.C. Council members vote for Trayon White’s removal over bribery allegations

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Sunday, Trayon White was expelled from his position on the D.C. Council following a federal bribery charge. The motion to expel White was filed after allegations surfaced that he accepted cash from a business owner in exchange for influencing certain government officials to review contracts. The alleged transaction was caught on video.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson stated that the council found “substantial evidence” that White violated rules prohibiting council members from accepting bribes, as such actions risk corrupting their decision-making. A report generated by an independent law firm supported these findings.

On Sunday, all members of the council voted to remove White from his position. While many agreed that White’s removal was justified, some argued that his contributions to the community should have been considered and that the punishment was overly severe.