WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Boys and Girls Club faces closure due to funding cuts

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The future of the Jelleff community of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington is uncertain as the community center was not included in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s FY2025 Department of Recreation Budget. The Jelleff Boys and Girls Club in Georgetown serves 1,500 kids. Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington has stated that if the funding for the Jelleff community isn’t restored, there will not be enough funding to continue operating after October 15, 2024.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto said in a post to social media, “I’m deeply concerned about the $$ cuts that’d prevent Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington from providing vital after-school programming for kids from all 8 wards.” She continued, “I’m committed to restoring these critical funds so our kids can access these programs, even as Jelleff Rec Center soon undergoes renovations.”





