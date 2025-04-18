WASHINGTON, D.C. – New hospital opens in Washington, D.C. east of the Anacostia River

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A new full-service hospital has opened in Washington, D.C.’s 8th ward. This brings new access to healthcare to an area that is composed of mostly underserved communities. Mayor of Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser joined members of the D.C. Council, healthcare experts, and others to cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health Hospital.

The hospital is on the former campus of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Southeast. Mayor Bowser made an emotional speech saying, “I’ve been mayor for 10 years. I made the promise in 2015 that we would be here today, and we’ve done it.” The full-service facility has 136 beds, trauma care, and a 654-bay emergency department. The hospital will also feature maternal health and delivery services, including a six-bed wellbaby nursery and Level II NICU. There are five operating rooms and an ambulatory pavilion. The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will be integrated with the George Washington University Hospital and two new health centers in Wards 7 and 8, supported by Universal Health Services’ $75 million commitment to health infrastructure.