WASHINGTON, D.C. – District police arrest a man charged with stabbing six people in Northeast

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Washington, D.C. police have confirmed that they charged a man with stabbing six people on Thursday afternoon in the Trinidad neighborhood near Gallaudet University. The police arrested 34-year-old Kevin Andrade and charged him with six counts of assault with intent to kill. Around 3:20 PM on Thursday, Andrade was walking on the 1200 block of Meigs Place NE with a woman. According to a police investigation, Andrade was revealed to allegedly be “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Andrade then stabbed the woman and himself, made threats to a group of bystanders and ran towards them, police said. According to court documents, the woman he was with was his ex-girlfriend, and he already had the knife in his possession while they were talking. He stabbed four people in that group, according to police, including two people who tried to intervene, and another in the block of Montello Avenue NE.