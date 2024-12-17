VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Congresswoman Wexton steps away from Congress due to severe Parkinson’s diagnosis

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Rep. Jennifer Wexton delivered her final speech as a member of Congress. Wexton, who served three terms representing Northern Virginia, is stepping down due to a severe illness.

Speaking through a computer, which she now uses to communicate, Wexton shared her gratitude, stating, “I hope I made the people of my district proud.” Wexton announced her departure after being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), an aggressive neurological disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease that severely affects speech.

Her proudest achievement, she noted, was helping to pass the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this year. Wexton called it, “the most consequential legislation ever passed to tackle Parkinson’s and related conditions like my PSP.”