VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia lawmakers set to push for legalizing marijuana

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Virginia lawmakers are set to reintroduce legislation to establish a taxed cannabis marketplace for adults over 21. The proposal, spearheaded by Delegates Paul Krizek and Aaron Rouse, aims to regulate marijuana sales and taxation.

The effort comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed a similar bill earlier this year. Lawmakers remain optimistic, citing bipartisan support in previous legislative sessions. “We’re trying to start with the same bill since we were able to get both chambers aboard, including a couple Republicans,” said Krizek.

The legislation is expected to be reintroduced in January 2025, marking a renewed push to implement a retail market for cannabis in Virginia.