VIRGINIA NEWS – Truck crashes over the Arlington Memorial Bridge killing two in the waters

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Virginia rescue teams recovered another body from the Potomac River following a fatal crash on Thursday night. A white pickup truck veered off the Arlington Memorial Bridge, killing the driver and another individual.

U.S. Park Police reported that divers discovered the second body while recovering the submerged truck. The driver received advanced life support at the scene and was transported to a hospital for treatment but has not yet been identified.

Washington D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly noted that icy conditions on the river complicated rescue efforts. Two individuals in another vehicle involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also hospitalized.

This accident is one of several recent crashes in the area.