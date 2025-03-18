VIRGINIA NEWS – Teen accused of spray painting hateful messages arrested

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A teenager in Fairfax County Virginia has been arrested in connection with dozens of destruction of property incidents in one night that happened last week. Deputy police chief Gregory Fried said that the 16-year-old was arrested after officers were dispatched to an area with Burke Village Center at 11:30 PM on Thursday. This was after reports of someone damaging cars in the loading dock area of a business. Officers said that the person arrested had spray paint on his hand and was carrying a bag. Police believe that they were involved in 37 destructions of property cases which Fried said all occurred in a 5-square-mile radius over about five and a half hours.

Fried hosted a press conference where he said, “The property that was damaged, vehicles, street signs, garages, fences, and the value is estimated at $3,500.” Fried went on to say, “We’ve been in contact with the victims and those in our community that were impacted by these crimes that have occurred.” The teenager who has been arrested has not been named and is facing eight charges. Seven of these charges are the destruction of property charges and one is a larceny charge connected to stealing a can of paint.